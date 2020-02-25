The former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak has reportedly died at age 91, media sources report.

Mubarak was ousted as part of the country’s 2011 revolution, which brought the Moslem Brotherhood temporarily to power.

Mubarak ruled Egypt as for three decades but was jailed for years after the Arab Spring revolution that toppled his regime before being released in 2017 after being acquitted for most of his charges.

The 91-year-old former ruler had been in the hospital for weeks leading up to his death, with his son Alaa tweeting in January about his father undergoing surgery, Sky News reports.

The Egyptian Independent has reported, quoting Mubarak’s lawyer Farid al-Deeb, that the former president had been in an intensive care unit since January after a bout of fatigue.

He had also suffered complications after undergoing surgery on his intestines, Sky News reports.

