Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh stunned African number one, Aruna Quadri to the men’s singles final of the 2020 ITTF Africa Cup in Tunisia yesterday.

The Egyptian number two defeated Quadri in an epic match that went into seven sets at the Tunis sports complex.

Both players won the first four set, two apiece, before Saleh claimed the 5th game 11-9, while Aruna won the 6th with same score to bring the scoreline to 3-3 (6-11,11-5,9-11,11-6,11-9,9-11).

Saleh then went on claim a tough 4-3 victory (11-6,5-11,11-9,6-11,11-9,9-11,11-3) in the deciding set to kill any hope of Aruna Quadri claiming in his first title in 2020.

Meanwhile, Saleh’s meant the Egyptians completed the double over their Nigerian counterparts, after Dina Meshref defeated Edem Offiong in women’s singles final earlier.

In the women category, Nigeria’s Edem Offiong lost to African number one, Dina Meshref in the final of the 2020 ITTF Africa Cup yesterday.

The queen of African table tennis defeated the Nigerian pride, Edem 4-1 (11-2,11-8,8-11,11-5,11-6) to claim her 4th consecutive Africa Top 16 cup in Tunisia.

Meshref also extended her impressive record over the Nigerian, who defeated another Egyptian in the semifinal to 14-1 in the process.

Earlier in the 3rd place matches of the men and women’s singles, Omar Assar and Sarah Hanffou emerged victorious over Ibrahima Diaw and Helmy Yousra respectively.

Assar recorded a 3-0 win over Diaw (11-6,11-8,12-10), while Hanffou beat Helmy 3-1 (11-8,5-11,11-6,12-10).