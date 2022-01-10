Political leaders, stakeholders and six traditional rulers from Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, led the people of the community to Government House Enugu to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the massive road projects his administration has executed in their area.

The Eha-Alumona people also thanked Ugwuanyi for the creation of two additional autonomous communities for them, Eha-Etiti and Ebor-Umabor Eha-Alumona, and the appointment of their sons and daughters into government positions.

They said Eha-Alumona was one of the major beneficiaries of Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s rural development policy, stressing that no past administration did what Ugwuanyi has done in their land in terms of infrastructural development and empowerment of their people.

The people of Eha-Alumona, therefore, declared their unalloyed support for Governor Ugwuanyi and his political aspirations in 2023.

Speaking, the six traditional rulers at the event, namely, Igwe Kelvin O. Mama, Igwe Simon Ugwu, Igwe Daniel Ugwuanyi, Igwe (Dr) Eze Donatus Edeji, Igwe Cletus Okwor and Igwe Julius Ugwuanyi (Okomanyi), appreciated Ugwuanyi for the two autonomous communities his administration created as well as earthwork on the 16km erosion ravaged Eha-Ulo/Eha-Etiti/Eha-Ndiagu-Mbu road and 24km Premier Junction-Umabor-Mbu road, covering 40km, among other projects.

Leader of the delegation and member representing Nsukka East Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chinedu Nwamba, informed Governor Ugwuanyi that they came to wish him a Happy New Year and thank him for the two autonomous communities, numerous appointments of their sons and daughters, the road projects, and also to declare that “Eha-Alumona people are solidly behind you in any of your political aspirations in 2023.”

Corroborating with the speakers, former member of Federal House of Representatives, Charles Ugwu; State Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze; Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo; member, Local Government Service Commission, Rodrick Ugwu, and an industrialist, Chief William Agbo, all thanked Governor Ugwuanyi, saying that they are proud of him and solidly behind him.