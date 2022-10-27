The people of Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have reiterated their confidence and gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to their wellbeing, especially intervention in their roads that were hitherto abandoned for over 50 years by successive governments.

In a communiqué signed by the stakeholders of Eha-Alumona including the youths, the people of the community commended Ugwuanyi’s intervention in the construction of Eha-Ndiagu road “after many years of dilapidation and abandonment by successive governments.”

Signatories to the communiqué includes member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Dr Chinedu Nwamba; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Miletus Eze; Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo; the General Manager, Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA), Ike Ezugwu; Rodrick Ugwu; Chief Ugochuku Ugwunnadi; Prof. Ignatius Madu; and Roy Ekwueme of Nsukka Youths General Assembly.

Others include Mr. Cornelius Ogbonna; Kingsley Ugwu; Chief Pius Ugwunnadi (PG); Prince Ibeamaka Odo; Mr. Paulinus Ossai; Presidents-General (PGs) of the town unions and the councilors of the three wards in Eha-Alumona, namely; Eha-Ulo, Eha-Ndiagu and Agbamere Umabor, among others.

The people of Eha-Alumona, comprising their elders, stakeholders, youths and six traditional rulers had paid a thank-you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, in recognition of the infrastructural projects his administration has executed in their community, stressing that no past administration did what the governor has done for them, in the last five decades.

The Eha-Alumona people debunked a communiqué purportedly issued by “some faceless people who claimed to be youths of Eha-Alumona” alleging neglect of the community and threatened to ban political activities in the area.

The people of Eha-Alumona stressed that the said communiqué did not emanate from Eha-Alumona youths or any other body in Eha-Alumona.

The faceless person or persons who issued the communiqué used the age-long desire of Eha-Alumona people for the complete reconstruction of Eha-Ndiagu road as a foot mat for the communiqué.”

Expressing confidence in Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to further work on the Eha-Ndiagu road, the Eha-Alumona people said: “Our stakeholders who have been interfacing with the governor on the said road have assured us that His Excellency will further intervene on the road before the end of his tenure. We do not have any reason to doubt them.”