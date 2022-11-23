Following the attacks on farmers in their farm settlements at Aguamaede and Mgbuji communities in Eha Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, the Anglican Bishop of Eha Amufu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, has thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s prompt interventions in the crisis, including the release of the sum of N10 million for the immediate needs of the affected victims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Bishop Olinya said that he was impressed with “the prompt interventions of Enugu State Government on the crisis in our place,” adding: “I want to thank specifically His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State for bringing out ten million naira for the people affected.

“I am very happy this evening for the prompt intervention of Enugu State Government in the crisis in our place, Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

The Anglican Bishop disclosed that the governor “has given us ten million naira to go and see the people and to meet their immediate needs and I am very sure that this will make them have a sense of belonging, make them feel that the state has heard their cry and has really come to help them.

“They (victims) won’t feel left out in their problems. I am sure that when we take this money to them, everyone of them is going to be happy, and I too want to thank the governor and Enugu State Government for coming out immediately to intervene in this situation, and I pray that God will bless Enugu State Government and our governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for this prompt intervention.”

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Dr. Jideofor Ebe, and his Transport counterpart, Peter Andy Omeje, were at the meeting.