The emergency security meeting held yesterday between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the stakeholders of Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, all heads of security agencies in the council area, and the council chairman, Hon. Jacob Abonyi, among others, ended on a good note with the stakeholders including the Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, assuring that the outcome of the meeting would solve the problem in the community.

Ugwuanyi had convened the meeting to decisively resolve the recent security challenges that erupted in Mgbuji village, in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State command, Abubakar Lawal, visited the area yesterday, alongside the Commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Chris Ataki and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Habu Daluwa.

The on-the-spot assessment tour of Mgbuji village, according to a statement released by the Enugu State police command, “enabled the commissioner of police and the security chiefs to jointly assess, strategise and put in place immediate measures to avert further occurrence of the incident and other heinous criminal acts, allegedly perpetrated by miscreants suspected to have intruded into the area from border communities in Benue State.”

Addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting at the Government House, Bishop Olinya disclosed that the meeting was a successful one, adding, “we discussed and the decisions reached today (yesterday), we are very sure, are going to solve the problem.”

The Anglican bishop commended Ugwuanyi for his intervention, stressing: “Our governor has done what he is supposed to do.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He added: “Those of us from Eha-Amufu are going to do our own as we go back, and we are sure that from this time onward, by the grace of God, Eha-Amufu problem will be solved. God is going to help us, and everything will be well. We are very grateful for what the governor has done.”

Also speaking, a community leader in Mgbuji and former president-general of the Mgbuji autonomous community, Chief Eric Ebeh, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for all he had been doing for the people of the area in particular and Isi-Uzo LGA in general, pointing out that the governor’s current intervention had again showcased his strength and capability.

“This is because, after this security meeting, I am sure that all the problems of Eha-Amufu and Mgbuji autonomous community will come to an end. And I pray that God will continue to give him (Ugwuanyi) the strength, understanding, and ability to continue to govern Enugu State because I still believe as you said, that Enugu State is in the hands of God,” Chief Ebeh said.

On his part, the president-general of Mgbuji community, Chukwuma Edeh, equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his kind intervention.