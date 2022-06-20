From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

EHA Clinics Kano has been awarded Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its internationally-recognized quality standards.

The JCI accreditation evaluation exercise occurred between April 11-14, 2022. The Golden Seal of

Approval is a quality symbol reflecting an organization’s commitment to best practices in

providing safe and effective patient care.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At a briefing in Abuja, EHA Clinics’ Chief Executive Officer, Adam Thompson said; “EHA Clinics Kano is the first primary healthcare clinic in Subsaharan Africa to be accredited by JCI for ambulatory care. We are proud to be transforming healthcare and setting the pace for primary healthcare standards in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Nada Hadiar, the Practice and Quality Assurance Manager, EHA Clinics Kano, commented the effort of the system.

“EHA clinics underwent a rigorous on-site survey, during which, a team of Joint Commission

International expert surveyors evaluated compliance with ambulatory care standards related to a variety of areas, including the International Patient Safety Goals.

” Patient assessment and care,

anesthesia and surgical care, medication management, patient and family education, quality

improvement, infection prevention, and control, information management, amongst others.

“This prestigious accreditation supports our core values of quality and patient-centered care.

Our patients can be assured of our commitment to progressive quality improvement.” She

added.

Speaking on the importance of access to quality healthcare, Adam said in 2015, a study

showed that there were a million neonatal deaths of people that had access to essential health

services.

“The core reason was poor care and lack of quality standards. So they had access to

care but just didn’t have access to quality care. As a leading primary healthcare provider in

Nigeria, our goal is to influence the private and public sectors to embrace the idea that the

minimum standard of care should comprise of access, affordability, and quality.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .