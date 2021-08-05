By Henry Uche

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has assured investors of the Federal Government’s readiness to provide an enabling business environment, especially in the health sector, even as the world scampers for lasting solutions to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The minister, who made this known in Sagamu, Ogun State, at the launch of 1,000-bottles-per-day ultra-modern intravenous fluid (IV) factory of Med-In Pharmaceuticals Ltd, commended the company but charged them to keep their eyes on producing vaccines in the shortest possible time.

Ehanire called on medical professionals to double efforts in research and development, manufacturing and supply chain, innovation and creativity and invest more in laboratory sciences to safeguard health and life of Nigerians.

“This is laudable, our aim to shift from consumers to producers of consumables, including medical products and services. We commend CBN but ask for more funding in the health sector. The federal government shall provide policy direction, but all hands must be on deck, there is no room for inefficiency nor wastage of resources. Pharmaceuticals companies should explore national or regional collaboration to develop upstream industries and possibilities,” he beckon.

Similarly, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said his administration would continue to deploy the pull strategy to attract more investments through sound policies, programs and execution of infrastructural projects. He called for partnership from NGOs, World Health Organisation (WHO), foundations and others to make the state choice destination for investments.

“This factory would reduce medical consumables, we shall build more roads, enact sound policies, provide functional healthcare centres in all the 236 political wards in the state, we shall rehabilitate secondary health care services and restructure the health insurance scheme (H.I.S) to make it more efficient and affordable, we shall do everything possible to make our economy viable and reduce unemployment. We are deploying technology in all our operations.

“This project fits in our social welfare agenda which we coined: ISEYA, which stands for Infrastructure; Social Welfare/well-being; Education, Youth Empowerment, Culture and Religion and Agriculture. Thus, we are open for partnership particularly in the health sector as it is paramount now, “he maintained.

In a goodwill message, the Ondo State governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, also reiterated commitment to give the health sector in the state adequate attention, while the Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, vowed to provide requisite wherewithal to investors as a financial institution poised to facilitate the growth and development of Industries for economic development. “Our Joy is derived when we we (BOI) see new companies spring up, serial inauguration of facilities like this and seeing Nigeria back to work,” Pitan added.

In a remark, the managing director of MED-IN, Pharmaceuticals, Tola Awosika, confirmed that the company would expand its factories to other West African countries. He averred, “though this project was challenged from every side, howbeit, we shall keep eyes on establishing similar ones beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“This facility supported by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Providus Bank was aimed at meeting the quest to enhance quality healthcare delivery in the country. “Today’s milestone event is the result of years of consistency and deliberate efforts to deepen access to quality healthcare for Nigerians and to provide healthcare providers robust options, convenience, cost-effectiveness and ease of access in meeting the high demand for IV fluid products in the country.

“We are committed to driving product quality through strict adherence to the principles of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), regulatory and statutory requirements, and constant review of our systems to meet global standards.”

The chairman MED-IN Pharmaceuticals, Olubayode Awosika stated; “Having served for about five decades in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery industry, we have had a robustly valuable experience to understand where the gap in providing sustainably effective solutions and services to the ecosystem lies. We have also spent the last ten years building a comprehensive system and facility to bridge this gap. We remain auspicious that this factory will be a prelude to unpacking our sustainable intervention in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery space,” he maintained.

