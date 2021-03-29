From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pioneer Director of Centre for Forensic Programmes and DNA Studies (CEFPADS) of the University of Benin, Edeaghe Ehikhamenor, has called on the graduating students of the centre to use their forensic and DNA knowledge to solve the nation’s problems.

He urged them to bother less about the level of decay in the country with regards to insecurity, kidnapping, killings and other social vices, but focus on how best they can utilise their forensic and DNA knowledge to contribute positively towards remedying the pathetic outlook.

Ehikhamenor made the call during the orientation of new students and oath-taking ceremony by the out-going pioneer students of the centre in Benin.

“The vision of this centre would not be realisable if we get obsessed by our self-induced crises, so keep the forensic light bright by ensuring innovations of ideas at every point to remedy the existing challenges,” he said.

While noting that few universities have solitary programmes on forensic, he said none in Africa had the type of unified diversity of Forensic and DNA curriculum that makes the University of Benin to stand out distinctively.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Lilian Salami, who was represented by his deputy, David Izekor, commended the centre for its achievements and charged the graduating students to ensure high moral standard without blemish.