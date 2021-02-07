By Lukman Olabiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari, two ex Lagos State governors, Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and others were among the 150 speakers listed for the forthcoming Ehingbeti 2021, that will hold between February 9-11 in Lagos.

Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit is regarded as Africa’s most practical and result-oriented private sector-led forum for socio-economic and infrastructural development.

The summit which will be held virtual. Themed ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting The Tone For The Next Decade’,

The 3-day summit, has been structured into segments, it will have subject experts speak on specific themes such as “Destination Lagos: Becoming the World’s Best Investment Destination”, “Eko to the World: Shaping the Future of Trade and Economic Independence”, “Lagos, the Industrial Hub”, “Made in Lagos: Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, Culture and Tourism”, “Security, Law and Order (Balancing Regulation and Economic Growth)” and Citizens Participation in Governance”.

Among the speakers also include :

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (ADB), Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary General and Mohammed Yahaya, UNDP Resident Representative.

The summit opening address will be delivered by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor and Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly will lead the session on strengthening Governance, Institution and Legislation.

Other speakers at summit include Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries, Prof. Pat Utomi, Centre for Values in Leadership, Prof. Yinka David-West, Academic Director, Lagos Business School, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, DG NACCIMA, Muda Yusuf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mo Abudu, Founder, Ebony Life TV, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder, Terra Culture, Miss Ojoma Ochai. Director, Creative Arts (West Africa), British Africa and others

Ehingbeti is an ingenuous socio-economic apparatus that has contributed significantly to the evolution of Lagos State into a major economy in sub-Saharan Africa and an admirable megacity, with expanding potentials. As a public-private sector roundtable that started as a collaborative effort between Lagos State Government and Business Club Ikeja, Ehingbeti has been hosted by successive governments in Lagos State since the beginning of the 4th republic.