Discussion around the future economic development of Lagos State will take the centre stage at the 8th Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2020, scheduled for November 10-12.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, who stated this at a pre-briefing conference on Sunday in Lagos, the two-day event is designed to be a virtual summit.

Shedding more light on event, Egube said: “The 8th Lagos Economic Summit 2020 is a platform driven by the private sector, backed up by the government, to basically show the vibrancy of Lagos State in the way we collaborate and in the way we pursue an inclusive governance mechanism for Lagos State. Ehingbeti basically brings together local, foreign private sector, technocrats, government representatives, civil society members, academia, multilateral agencies, development partners to have a conversation as to how the Lagos of our dream should look like. They would help, not only in creating that future ; how that future should look like, but they would also participate in defining how to get there. That is what Ehingbeti really is. That is what Ehingbeti is all about.”

He added that most of the developments in the state over the years were from ideas and recommendations from the previous editions. “The first three editions were deliberately diagnostic, But by the fourth one, we had started to create a blueprint and have started to implement it from the early decisions that had been made.So far, about 119 resolutions were taken in the history of Ehingbeti, 109 of them have been implemented,” he stated. The Co-chairman of the Summit, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who is also Citibank Nigeria Chairman, said: “It is a great opportunity for we in the private sector to come together with the government again to show what Lagos is truly made of and show what Lagos can truly do in the most difficult and challenging circumstances of which we are in.”

On her part, the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said: “This forum creates an enabling environment for a most-needed conversation about Lagos and the way forward for the state in terms of growth and development which is what we are more interested in and creates that platform to give everybody a chance to contribute to the next phase of growth and development in Lagos.” The Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf said: “The process of Ehingbeti is about inclusiveness and we know that making the economy progress, is about promoting investment and that is what makes the difference between what Lagos and many other states.”