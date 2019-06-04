Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and in the state on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of fasting in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The governor, who enjoined Muslims to draw enduring lessons from Ramadan, including personal sacrifices and self denial, also urged the faithful to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

Abiodun stated this in his Eid al-Fitr message signed on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Ogun governor noted that peace is essential to the development of any country and urged citizens to keep praying and working for the peace and unity of the country and Ogun State.

According to Abiodun, Nigerians should focus on the things that bind them together and eschew the issues capable of dividing the country.

The statement reads:

“Sacrifices you have all made during the holy month of Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty God and I enjoin all our Muslim brothers and sisters to draw enduring lessons from the holy month of Ramadan, which include personal sacrifices and self denial. I call on you to emulate the good virtues and teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

“I would also like to appeal that we all see beyond artificial divisions including ethnic and religious differences in our society and abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quran as propagated by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

“Peace is essential to the development of any nation. We should all, therefore, continue to pray and work for the peace and unity of the nation. We should focus on the things that bind us together, and eschew the ones that are capable of dividing us.

“On behalf of my family, the good people and Government of Ogun State, I heartily felicitate and rejoice with all the citizens and residents of our dear state as we all celebrate Eid al-Fitr”.