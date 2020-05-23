Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A former spokesman of the ninth National Assembly, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Ekiti State and around the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

The senator, in a statement personally signed on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, urged the Muslim faithful to continue to display the virtues and the morals of the Ramadan season by being one another’s keepers, especially in these challenging times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While congratulating Muslims in Ekiti and around the country, the senator urged them to further observe all the safety precautions as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

‘We call on the public to continuously obey the guidelines of the government,’ he said in his message.

Adeyeye stressed the need for religious leaders to continue to pray for the country and the world in general to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges facing the country like insecurity, kidnapping and banditry.

‘As we appreciate your coming to the end of this year’s Ramadan prayers, I implore you all not to cease from continuously praying for the peace, unity, stability of our country and a quick end to the COVID-19 pandemic.’

He made an appeal to Muslims and other religious groups not to desist from the spirit of love and charity to the most vulnerable members of society, particularly at a time of great economic stress.