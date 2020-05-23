Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 has advised Muslims in the state to adhere to the Sultan of Sokoto’s directive on the Eid al-Fitr congregation prayers amidst rising cases of the deadly virus across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available by the task force’s Chairman and State Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, in Sokoto.

The Task Force Chairman reminded Muslims in the state on the need to observe the Eid al-Fitr congregation prayers at various Juma’at mosques in compliance with other WHO safety protocols.

Inname noted that adherence to the monarch’s directive will complement ongoing efforts by both the federal and state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

‘As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we remind the good people of Sokoto State, especially our Muslim Ummah to adhere with the position taken by His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar, and other stakeholders, on the need to observe the Eid al-Fitr congregation prayers at various Juma’at mosques in compliance with other safety protocols,’ the statement says.

‘We are appealing to the general public that this is not the best time to embark on festive visitation; rather, we encourage you to make use of social media or any other means of communication to extend best wishes to fellow Muslim Ummah and loved ones. But where the visitation became necessary social distancing, use of face mask and constant use of sanitisers at interval should be applicable.’

He added that the state in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and many other stakeholders has been working round the clock to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

‘Our innovative approach of the 3Ts (Trace, Test and Treat) has been proactive and effective in aligning the various stages of identification, testing and treatment of suspected and confirmed cases in the state.

‘Equally, we have added another 40 Beds Building at Infectious Disease Hospital Amanawa, as COVID-19 Isolation Centre built and furnished by His Excellency, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration,’ Inname said.

The Commissioner appreciated the governor for the interest and the support he has given to the health sector, all geared towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of the people of Sokoto.

He also commended the Sultanate Council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar, for their leadership in the crisis.

‘We also thank security personnel and the media for their support in this fight and urge them to continue by providing our team with vital information that will assist us in contact tracing and case search.’

He appealed to all Muslims to pray for the state and country in general during the Eid al-Fitr prayers for God’s intervention to end of the COVID-19 pandemic.