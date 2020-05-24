Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari with his immediate family has observed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the State House, Abuja.

The Sallah celebrations marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast is usually preceded by large congregational prayer.

President Buhari had on Friday said his decision to pray in Aso Rock was in compliance with the COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place ‘to save lives and protect people from all dangers.’

The president had also said he was heeding the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, that Nigerian Muslims should observe the congregational prayers for this year’s Eid al-Fitr in their homes.

He had also said he would not entertain the usual Sallah homage during celebrations.

President Buhari conducted the prayers in the open field bordering the presidential villa animal sanctuary with worshippers seen wearing masks and observing physical distancing.

While President Buhari prayed with his son and some aides, his wife, Aisha Buhari, prayed with their daughters.