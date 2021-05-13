From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has suggested that the leadership of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) use the occasion to advise and caution ‘extremists’ who are not well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.

CAN maintained that no godly person will engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

CAN General Secretary Joseph Daramola, in a Sallah statement, expressed hope that the aftermath of this year’s Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country.

He promised that CAN will not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in Nigeria in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely. ‘We remain partners in peace making. We should continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country.

‘We recognise and appreciate the efforts that are being made by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations. May God put His fears into the hearts of our leaders to promptly do what is right, justly, and godly.

‘We also pray that those who have compromised, and are compromising the security in the country will have a change of mind and those who refused to change will be exposed and sanctioned by the Almighty God Himself.

‘Finally, our heart goes to the families and friends of those who are bereaved especially as a result of senseless and unwarranted killings in the country. May God console and comfort them all.’