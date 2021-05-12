From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration which marked the end of the 2021 Ramadan.

The commissioner called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr celebration to pray for the peace of Nigeria.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, titled ‘Ekiti State Police Command Felicitates With Muslim Faithfuls, Urges Them To Pray For The Peace Of Nigeria’, disclosed that operatives of the command have been deployed across the state to ensure a hitch free celebration.

"EKITI STATE POLICE COMMAND 12/05/202 PRESS RELEASE: 'Ekiti State Police Command Felicitates With Muslim Faithfuls, Urges Them To Pray For The Peace Of Nigeria'

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, on behalf of all the Officers and Men of the Command, felicitates with the good people of Ekiti State, especially the Muslim Faithfuls as they celebrate the year 2021 Eid-el Fitr.

“The Commissioner, while assuring everyone of adequate security to ensure a hitch free celebration, implores the Muslim Faithfuls to use this period of celebration to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

“The Area Commanders, the DPOs and the HODs have been directed to beef up security and ensure the deployment of adequate Operatives to all strategic points and places of celebrations across the State.

“The Commissioner also enjoins parents and guardians to warn their wards against any act that could frustrate the celebration or alter the peaceful atmosphere currently enjoyed across the State as those who shall be found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command implores everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and immediately report to the nearest Police Station any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality or call 08062335577.”