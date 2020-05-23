felicitate

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner of Police Amba Asuquo has felicitated with the Muslim faithful and all the good people of Ekiti State on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The Command, in a statement through its Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday commended the good people of Ekiti State for the level of cooperation, compliance and understanding shown towards the directives of the State Government as measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

While urging residents to remain good and law-abiding, the Command reiterated that the ban on all social gatherings, be it political gatherings, social gatherings, religious gatherings, night clubs, bars etc remains in force, as the Command will not take it lightly with any person or group of persons who violate the directive.

The Command assured the people of the state of their security and safety before, during and after the Eid al-Fitr celebration, urged the public to continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies by providing useful and timely information that could help in the fight against COVID-19 as well as other criminalities.

It further urged members of the public to call any of the following phone numbers for emergencies, complaints, suggestions and inquiries: Police Control Room on 080623355777 and the Police Public Relations Officer on 09064050086.