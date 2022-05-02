From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate and his deputy for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Prince Debo Ranti Ajayi (DRA) and Alhaji Nureni Olaseni, have congratulated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and the world on the celebration of this year’s Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the 30 days Ramadan fast.

They noted that the successful completion of the Ramadan fast was a rare privilege to Muslims from the Almighty Allah.

Ajayi and Olaseni, in their Eid -al-Fitr message they jointly signed, and made available to Daily Sun on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, admonished the faithful to continue in the spirit of Ramadan even now that fasting is over.

” We should continue to lift Ekiti in our prayers, especially in the coming elections. Muslim brothers and sisters must remain steadfast in their faith just as we did all through the month of Ramadan.”

The candidate and his running mate while wishing the Islamic community in Ekiti a happy celebration, commended them for maintaining a harmonious relationship with other religions, noting, “There can’t be peace without harmony, especially among religious bodies.”