Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the patience and understanding displayed by the Muslim faithful in observing Ramadhan fast and celebrating this year’s Sallah under quarantine conditions.

In an Eid el-Fitr message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor ‘prayed that Almighty Allah will amply reward and bless these efforts.’

The governor ‘praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the community during the fasting period and called for continued adherence to public health guidelines to protect citizens from COVID-19.’

According to Adekeye, the governor noted the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, which has limited the traditions associated with fasting and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr this year.

The Special Adviser said that Governor El-Rufai thanked the Muslim ‘community for abiding with the public health guidelines and avoiding congregational worship and communal gatherings to break the fast.’

The statement added that Governor El-Rufai ‘acknowledged that these public health guidelines also make it impossible to permit the celebration of Eid with congregational prayers, and thanked the Muslim community for its understanding.’

The governor commended ‘the Imams and the members of the Muslim community for abiding by the guidelines, welcoming this as another example of the spirit of sacrifice and discipline required to protect the community in at a dangerous moment.’

El Rufai urged ‘the Muslim community to keep hope alive, to continue to practice compliance with health guidelines and not to relent in prayers for an end to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.’

The statement appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, urging ‘all residents to observe social distance, practice regular handwashing with soap and water and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.’

The governor also appealed for continued compliance with the terms of the quarantine orders that are in force in the state.