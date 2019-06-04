Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has linked insecurity in Nigeria to indiscipline and greed among Nigerians.

The monarch stated this on Tuesday during his sallah speech shortly after the completion of two rakaat prayers at the Eid praying ground in Birnin Kebbi which was led by Imam Ahmad Rufai, the Chief Imam of Wala mosque in Birnin Kebbi.

He noted that a lot of the criminality being perpetrated in society could be traced to indiscipline and greed, stressing that these factors, among others, contributed alot to the country’s insecurity.

The Emir, who charged Muslims to imbibe the lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan, preached that parents and guardians nurture their wards with discipline for the good of society.

“Parents should always look after their children, the discipline of our children should always be our watch word,” he advised.

The paramount ruler also expressed his concern over the high level of idleness in society, advising the people to acquire useful skills to reduce overdependence on government jobs.

He prayed for the restoration of peace and unity in Nigeria.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami were among hundreds of Muslims who attended the sallah prayer in Birnin Kebbi.