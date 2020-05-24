Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the people of the state for their cooperation and support in the national effort against the COVID 19 pandemic in the state.

Governor Bagudu, who stated this on Sunday in his Sallah message to the people of the state, had in his message urged citizens should take up farming.

‘As the wet season begins, I urge all of us to embrace farming so that we can not only secure our country, we can also have more for selling in Nigeria and indeed to other parts of the world.

‘There is a palpable fear that coronavirus might affect food production in some parts of the world. I urge people to embrace farming in this wet season so that we can do more.’

The governor, who acknowledged changes in the observation of Eid prayers in the state, contrary to previous years’ practices, said the coronavirus has compelled people to observe their congregational Eid prayers at home as against their wishes.

‘I thank the people of the state for the cooperation they have given… in the fight against coronavirus…

‘We thank them for their mutual support for each other and all these have played a role in the successes we have achieved in Kebbi State in fighting this pandemic.

‘We are glad that progress has been made in fighting the pandemic and the figures, particularly in Kebbi State, have been coming down. Today, we have less than five people in isolation, but we must not relent. As so long as this problem exists anywhere, it affects everyone.

So we must continue to observe all the necessary measures…,’ he said.

Governor Bagudu also acknowledged different strategies adopted by various states to contain the virus.

‘So, on behalf of the government of Kebbi State, we wish everyone happy Eid and we pray that our state and indeed our country shall continue to prosper and be most secure under President Muhammadu Buhari. We pray for a stronger and more resilient country.’