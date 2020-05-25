(Muhammad Nur Tijani, NAN)

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has granted freedom to 294 inmates of correctional centres in the state, a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said on Sunday.

It said that Ganduje witnessed the release of the inmates from the correctional centre at Goron Dutse on Sunday, and quoted him as declaring that the gesture was in the spirit of Eid al-Fitr.

‘The governor also said that the gesture was to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to further reduce congestion in the nation’s correctional centres.

‘Ganduje also recalled that President Muhammadu Buhar‎i had directed governors to decongest correctional centres to help observe COVID-19’s social distancing protocol.

‘It is based on that directive that in the last two months the state has released 603 inmates. The goal is to decongest Correctional Centres. We hope that they will be of good character henceforth,’ the statement said.

It said that the governor also gave each of the freed inmates N5,000 as transport fare to their destinations.

The statement quoted the Comptroller of Prisons, Abdullahi Magaji, as commending Ganduje for donating 30 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of a modern Correctional Centre.

Magaji also advised the freed inmates to be of good character and stay off crimes to avoid going back to prison.

The statement indicated that the governor was accompanied to the centre by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.