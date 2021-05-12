From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a ‘water-tight security’ around the country, with a massive deployment of police personnel nationwide, as Muslims mark the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The IGP gave the order in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Pfficer Frank Mba in Abuja.

Mba said in the statement:

‘The Inspector-General of Police, Ag IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered a nationwide deployment of police officers and other operational assets of the Force for water-tight security ahead of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond. The IGP’s order was contained in a directive to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other strategic commanders of the Force as part of efforts by the Police leadership toward stabilizing security, improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

‘The IGP who noted that the nation’s security ecosystem is challenged, assured however that these challenges are not insurmountable. He reassured the citizens that the Force under his new policing vision is already implementing new, improved, tailored-to-suit and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralising both existing and emerging security threats in the country. The IGP, while restating his belief that the nation will soon overcome its security challenges, further noted that the Force is equally upscaling its collaboration with the military and other law enforcement agencies in both intelligence sharing and other target-oriented missions and operations. He enjoined citizens to support the Police to stage a common front in tackling the challenges.

‘In addition, the IGP reminded the citizens of the newly introduced Phase-4 National Response on COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation and called for voluntary compliance with the protocols. He equally directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure full enforcement of the Protocols. He however warned that Police officers deployed for such enforcement must do so with utmost professionalism, while exhibiting compassion, decorum and due respect for the fundamental rights of the citizens.

‘Meanwhile, the IGP, on behalf of the entire officers of the Nigeria Police Force, congratulated all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the Muslim Ummah across the globe to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. He urged them to internalize the virtues and teachings of Ramadan in their day-to-day endeavours and admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obedience to the laws of the land and the pursuit of common good.’