Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, May 25th and 26th, as federal public holidays to mark this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim community for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Mr Aregbesola, who called on the faithful to emulate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad, also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that have resurfaced in parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s Director (Press & Public Relations), Mr Mohammed Manga, the minister advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and learn to tolerate one another despite ethnic and religious differences.

Mr Aregbesola further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his admonition to Muslims on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr and his emphasis on individual responsibility for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah is quoted as saying:

‘O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination.’