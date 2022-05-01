From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Rescue Movement (NRM) has felicitated with Muslim faithful in Nigeria and wished them happy Eid Al-Fitr as they join Muslims across the world to celebrate the day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National publicity Secretary,Sola Afuye on behalf of the leadership,where he urged them to pray more for the peace of the country.

Sola explained that the Eid-Él-Fitr festival, which comes after 30 days of supplication, equips the faithful with the needed spiritual strength to approach God for His compassion on the nation.

“I urge you Muslims therefore to use this period to pray fervently to Allah to forgive us our trespasses and help rescue the country from the lack of direction inherent in her political leadership.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless blood-letting in our land and help re-direct our leadership at all levels so they can put the country first in all they do,” he said

He appeal with Nigerians to vote wisely as NRM is a new dawn for the nation and the resuscitation of hope for the redemption of the country from years of bad leadership to usher in a new beginning.

“It has pleased God Almighty to give Nigeria a fresh chance at getting it right, the country having been unfortunately dragged through the path of underwhelming performance. NRM is a divinely-inspired vehicle to rescue Nigeria from hopelessness and the gale of stagnation which the Country has been stuck in.