Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has enjoined Muslims in the state to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic disease.

The governor, who made the call in a message of felicitation to the Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration, implored them and other Benueans to adhere to preventive measures including social distancing, wearing of face masks, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and handwashing with soap.

Governor Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, commended the people of the state for the impressive level of compliance with the measures taken by his administration to curb the virus.

‘Governor Ortom felicitates with all Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan fast, and admonishes them to promote the values of piety, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and justice, as Prophet Muhammad exemplified.

‘He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community and all other religious groups any time the state is confronted by challenges.

‘The Governor assures Benue people that with their cooperation, his administration will continue to take proactive steps to tackle COVID-19, while also addressing other challenges of development.

‘Governor Ortom wishes all Muslims peaceful and memorable Eid-el-Fitr celebration,’ the statement read in part.