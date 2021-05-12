By Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

As Muslims are set to celebrate this year’s Eid al-Fitr on Thursday, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has urged Muslims to sustain the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan as they bid it farewell and continue to pray for God’s intervention -to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The statement quotes the Speaker as calling on Muslims and other Nigerians to have faith and trust in God as well as believe in Nigeria greatness.

Balarabe Abdullahi has called on the people to continue to pray and strive for the nation’s unity, peace, progress and development as well as insecurity and other challenges.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen has also urged wealthy individuals in the society to extend hands of love to the less privileged ones in order to improve on their standard of living and to give them a sense of belonging in the society.

He enjoined Muslims to sustain the spirit of sacrifice, perseverance, commitment to God’s activities and enhancement of prayers among other good deeds associated with the month of Ramadan.

He enjoined political, religion, traditional and community leaders to continue to preach peace and love among their followers.

Speaker Balarabe further urged Muslims and other Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Bahari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administrations and other leaders at all levels to succeed.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to unite, embrace peace, tolerate one another irrespective of their differences and remain committed to constituted authorities for development to thrive and have a fair society.