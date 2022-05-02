By Bimbola Oyesola

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has decried the upsurge in the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians through kidnapping, terrorism and banditry.

TUC president, Quadri Olaleye, in his Sallah message, called on everyone, especially people in authority, to show concern about the state of the country and work to restore its lost glory.

According to him, it would be deception if Nigerians continue to pretend as if there are no challenges in the country, adding that only Nigerians can solve the challenges and not foreigners.

He said he never believed that people could kidnap or kill for money.

“In the past, travelling was fun, but now a huge risk; it is even worst if you go by road. It hurts that in the Nigeria of today people sell houses, cars and other belongs to pay ransom. This is strange and all hands must be on deck to address the menace.”

Olaleye noted with concern the collapse of the industrial sector and the gradual relocation of companies to neighbouring countries.

He attributed the ugly development to the reason unemployment and crime are on the increase, stating that even those working can barely feed.

He said, “How do we process it that politicians who claim their states cannot pay a paltry N30, 000 minimum wage are paying millions of naira for presidential, gubernatorial and other forms? They should know that Nigerians are not fools.

“In the spirit of Eid-al-Fitri, we call on our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to show compassion and love for Nigerians and work to positively transform our dear country. Above all, now that we have completed the fast we must ensure we do not go back to our old ways, else the exercise will end up becoming a ritual and without spiritual significance.”

He commended all Muslims faithful for the sacrifice of fasting for a whole month to pray for themselves, loved ones and the progress of the country. The Labour leader who thanked Allah for His blessings and encouraged all Nigerians to spread joy, share love and ensure the country is peaceful and prosperous added that this is another time for sober reflection.