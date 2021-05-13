From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Deputy Governor Alhaji Haruna Manu urged the Muslim faithful in the state on Thursday to pray for Nigeria in response to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Manu, who made the remark shortly after observing his Eid prayers at the Taraba State University Eid Ground in Jalingo, said that the country was going through unusual times.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to use the period of Sallah and pray against further spread of the tensions and insecurity and for the restoration of peace in the state and the country at large.

‘First of all, let me use this opportunity to congratulate all the Muslim Ummah for successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. As we celebrate, let us remember to pray for our country Nigeria. Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for the restoration of normalcy and security of this country,’ he said.

‘Nigeria is currently going through unusual times and it is important that we all pray for this country. Now that the season of fasting is over, let us continue doing the good works that we are enjoined to by the Holy books and the Prophets.’

Similarly, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor, Joseph Albasu Kunini, has saluted the Muslim faithful in the state for a peaceful Sallah celebration.

In a press statement issued in Jalingo on Thursday, Kunini said that peace was priceless and it is the responsibility of every member of the state to contribute their little quota towards the achievement of lasting peace.

He urged the people to use the occasion to pray for their leaders and the country at large.

‘This is a season of celebration but it is also a season of prayer. Let us pray for the country. Let us pray for our dear state. Let us pray for peace and security of this country,’ he urged.