From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, who is also a leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the 2022 governorship election in the state, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and Nigeria on this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration which marks the end of the month of Ramadan.

In a congratulatory message made available to reporters in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Lawal, who is also the Baba Adini of Ekiti State, appealed to Muslims to continue to live the holy life they lived during the fasting period of the month of Ramadan.

‘I rejoice with Muslim brothers and sisters in Ekiti State and the country as a whole on the celebration of this year’s Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan period. We give glory to Allah who saw us through the period and we pray that He accepts our fasting, supplication and prayers.

‘Living a holy life every day is expected of every Muslim. Holy living is not limited to Ramadan period, it is a daily and continuous thing for us all,’ he said.

‘The lessons of the Ramadan also include alms giving and helping the needy. We should let these teachings be part of us.

‘We should also continue to remember our dear state and country in prayers, so that the lost glory would be restored.

‘For my people in Ekiti State, I am assuring you that the good days would be restored next year when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) takes over the mantle of leadership in the state. I urge Ekiti people not to lose hope, the light of the state will soon shine,’ he said.