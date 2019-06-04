Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Mukkadas Garba has ordered deployment of adequate Police Officers across the State in order to create an enabling environment for peaceful Eid-EI-Fitir celebration scheduled to hold on 4th and 5th of June, 2019.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, the Commissioner warned all persons intending to perpetrate crime that severe consequences await them stressing that the command will not tolerate any attempt to break law and order in the state.

“To this regard, Police Officers have been deployed to provide security at all Muslim praying grounds, identified “black spots” and all routes within the State during and after Eid-el-Fitir celebration.

“The Commissioner assures the general public of his commitment to provide adequate security during and after the celebration. He calls on the good people of Benue State to be law abiding and report suspicious activities to the Police.

“As you celebrate Eid-eI-Fitir, remember to be security conscious. Be familiar with your environment and do not accept rides offered by stranger. Do not accept drinks or any edible substances from strangers.

“Employ all available security measures to stay safe. Also ensure you have phone numbers of Police Stations that are nearer to you,” Mukkadas said