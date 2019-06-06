Two persons were confirmed dead in two separate accidents in the Ogun State stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Eid-el-Fitr day.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, yesterday.

He said the first crash occurred at about 4:52 am on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at AP Petrol Station, Sagamu.

He said the accident, which involved a truck marked KTU 565 XW, was as a result of excessive speeding which led to loss of control.

Oladele said the accident involved three male adults, adding that two persons sustained injuries while one died.

The FRSC boss explained that the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

Oladele stated that the second crash occurred at about 3:54pm on the same expressway at Ogumankin and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 626 XR.

He said the accident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking, adding that the bus hit the barrier and summersaulted.

Oladele said the crash involved 17 persons, six males, eight females and three children.Six persons, he said, were injured while one female adult died.

He said the injured were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the corpse of the dead victim was deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

Oladele advised motorists to drive cautiously, especially on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“Motorists should, therefore, expect traffic to build up on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other corridors following the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr, with several motorists returning to resume work,” he said.