From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, South West Agenda (SWAGA) and former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, called for unity among Nigerians.

In a goodwill message signed by his Personal Assistant, Arotolu Ayobami and made available to Daily Sun on Thursday, Adeyeye urged the people to forgive one another as admonished by the Almighty Allah throughout the period of fasting.

He called on the federal government to brace up for the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously in making Nigeria a safer and more secure country.

The former Minister urged religious leaders to continue praying for the country to overcome the challenges of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and others vices that are currently jeopardising the country’s peace and harmony.

Adeyeye also appealed to Muslims and adherents of other faiths to ensure compliance with government directives on COVID-19 protocols.