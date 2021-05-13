From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A member of House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State, has charged Muslims to promote peace and love as they completed the mandatory Ramadan fast for 2021.

She congratulated Muslims faithful across her constituency and Nigeria at large, for successfully completing the 30 days of Ramadan fasting, which she described as one of the great pillars of Islam.

Akande-Sadipe, however, called for intensified security and a lasting solution to the insecurity and economic hardship across the nation.

The federal lawmaker also took the opportunity to reiterate her undaunted effort to contribute her quota as a member of the Green Chamber.

She enjoined her constituents to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines “as we celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri and have a peaceful celebration.”