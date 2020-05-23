Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed that all major and community markets throughout the state be reopened for business activities on Saturday, May 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Akeredolu had earlier banned daily market activities in the state as part of precautionary measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is contained in a statement signed the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, and made available to newsmen in Akure on Friday.

According to the statement, the approval, which subsists for Saturday only, is to enable Muslim faithful in the state engage in shopping activities ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

“Meanwhile, it must be noted that the earlier order restricting business and market activities to Tuesdays and Thursdays in the state resume immediately after tomorrow,” he said. (NAN)