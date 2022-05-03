By Chinelo Obogo

Chairman of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Arik Air chapter, Mudi Muhammad, has fecilitated with Muslim faithful in the aviation sector as they celebrate Eid Mubarak.

In a statement, he commended the pilots and engineers in the airline for the hardwork they have put in to move the company forward and also urged the management to reciprocate their gesture by ensuring that staff welfare is top priority.

“I wish to congratulate my president Galadima Abedenigo, and all Nigerian Pilots and Engineers a happy worker’s day , and also fecilitating with them as they celebrate Eid Mubarak.

We are praying that this month of May would be fruitful for the aviation industry.

“We all know how much the industry was impacted by covid but we are hoping that as we have had the joy of celebrating Workers Day and Eid Mubarak at same time this month, things shall be good for all the workers in the industry, especially the staff welfare which is the most priority.

“Let me use this medium to say thank you to all pilots and engineers in Arik Air for the effort they put in order to keep the airline moving forward. My fellow comrades, you are the best and I appreciate you all your endeavors in moving our great company forward.

“To the management, we appreciate you too, like it is said, to who much is given, much is expected. We have given you our hardwork and patience, so we hope that you will understand to show more concern in making our welfare your number one priority,” he said.