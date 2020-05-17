Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has approved the payment of May salaries for state civil servants ahead of the Eid-el Fitr celebrations.

Governor Mohammed directed the State Accountant-General to ensure that the salaries are paid on or no later than the 20th of May.

A press release issued by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media, Muktar Gidado, on Sunday said the development is to enable workers, including pensioners, enjoy the Eid-el Fitr festivities.

According to the release, Governor Mohammed assured state civil servants of the commitment of his administration to prompt payment of salaries in addition to other reforms introduced to ensure effective service delivery.

The governor equally enjoined them to ensure total compliance with all protocols instituted against the spread of the infectious COVID-19 pandemic.