From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has called on politicians not to overheat the system with the practice of do or die politics ahead of the 2023 general elections

Mohammed gave the warning in a goodwill message on Monday to mark the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The temperature of politics is ravaging the country and deepening its historical fault-lines,” he lamented.

“Let us be inebriated by the Eid El Fitr spirit, to see politics as service to God and humanity, and not as a winner-takes-all battle or a do-or-die affair, for personal conquest or narrow group interest”.

He advised politicians to play the game by the rules, either as contestants or in support of proffered candidates.

“To this end, I call on all political parties and contestants of various elective offices, to prevail on their supporters to be of good conduct in the course of their campaigns,” he said.

Governor Mohammed also called for the adoption of a bipartisan approach towards tackling insecurity and the factors that fuel it.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Our resolve in this direction should be guided by the realization that, hunger, disease, insecurity etc. do not respect gender, generational, religious or ethnic boundaries” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He wants all hands to be on deck to guarantee a free and fair elections, under the Constitution, where the will of the people prevail.

He said Nigerians yearn to see credible candidates, with track records of performance, elected to pull the country back from the brink and restore the confidence of the people in Government.

Governor Mohammed observed that this year’s Ramadan came at a highly demanding period,, amidst grueling and unprecedented socio-economic, political and security challenges in the country.

“While the Eid should be marked by the usual fanfare and merriment, the more enduring positive impact should be demonstrated in our utterances and actions;,” he said

He urged Muslim, and adherents of other faithful to sacrifice for others, particularly the less privileged in the society.

“Emerging from this worthy spiritual exercise, I enjoin you, more than ever before, to apply the lessons of the Ramadan towards solving personal, communal and national problems with the aim of deepening personal discipline, family values, love of one another, national unity and above all, our personal relationship with God”.

He believed the Ramadan period of rigorous self-denial, religious teachings and piet armed faithful with the spiritual weapons of tolerance, forgiveness, love, mutual respect, and the fear of God.

“With these, we can defeat the cankerworms of hunger, greed, mutual suspicion, insecurity, nepotism, separatist agitations, etc. that put a wedge between our peoples, deepen mutual suspicion, erode confidence in government and threaten the country’s corporate existence,” he said.