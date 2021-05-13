From Ndubuisi Orji, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Molly Kilete, Abuja, Bimbola Oyesola, and Lukman Olabiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to jointly pray against kidnapping, banditry and desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of the country as a united entity.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as stating this in his message to Nigerians and Muslims as they mark the Eid Al Fitr following the completion of a month of fasting.

“On this blessed occasion, I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all. Unity and solidarity among all citizens, Muslims and Christians are imperative especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are surmountable only when we come together as one. It is important that we remember how we share, through our faiths, common bonds that should serve to unite us and not allow ourselves to succumb to those who seek to divide us, using our two great religions, for their own selfish advantages.

“We should jointly pray against the tragic incidents of kidnapping and banditry and the desperate quest for political power expressed through blackmail against the existence of our country as a united entity.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities. I urge our political and religious leaders as well as traditional rulers to encourage our citizens to turn towards one another in love and compassion.”

According to the President, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithfuls during the Ramadan. “This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities. These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he said.

•IGP orders watertight security nationwide

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered water tight security around the country to forestall security breaches as Muslims mark the Eid-el-Fitr.

A statement by Frank Mba, force public relations officer, in Abuja, said the IGP’s order was contained in a directive to assistant inspectors general of police (AIGs), commissioners of police (CPs) and other strategic commanders as part of efforts by the police leadership towards stabilising security, improving public safety and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

“Baba has ordered a nationwide deployment of police officers and other operational assets of the force for watertight security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.”

•PDP sues for unity, patriotism

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The PDP, in a statement, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the celebration to unite in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

“As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.”

•Ugwuanyi calls for prayers, sober reflection

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to take advantage of the occasion to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

In his Sallah message, Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with Muslim faithful, stressed that the religious event has great positive impact on the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

The governor, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to continue to trust in God and embrace the cherished virtues of love, charity, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing Muslims the blessings and guidance of Allah, Ugwuanyi advised Nigerians on peaceful celebration and strict adherence to precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of coronavirus.

•Pray for peace, progress – Fayemi

Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast was a rare privilege from the Almighty Allah on the faithful.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, urged Muslims not to allow the lessons of sacrifice, humility, piety and submission to the will of the Almighty Allah learnt during the Ramadan season to go in vain.

•Ayade harps on peace and oneness

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He called on them to remain content and render selfless service to humanity in accordance with the lessons of the Islamic religious obligation.

In an Eid El-Fitr message to the Muslim Ummah by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor said: “Eid al- Fitr offers an excellent opportunity for Muslims to break barriers and reach out to fellow Nigerians, heal wounds and work toward a united, peaceful Nigeria especially at this time our country is facing myriad of economic and security challenges. I enjoin muslim Ummah and indeed all Nigerians to employ a selfless approach in our dealings irrespective of religious, political or tribal affiliations and remain content with what we have.”

•Tinubu tasks Muslims faithful on righteous acts

Also, All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, tasked Muslims to allow righteous acts and efforts of Ramadan guide their actions.

Tinubu, in a statement, yesterday said: “Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were before. We must treat each other with more compassion and understanding. We must build a better society free from want, violence and hatred. We must never condone and tolerate the works and words of those who would do evil or who would pit brother against brother, Nigerian against Nigerian.”

•Ramadan, window for national healing – Nwankwo

An aspirant in the Anambra governorship election, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chidozie Nwankwo, has called on disparate groups threatening the Nigerian federation to have a re-think by imbibing the spiritual lessons offered by Ramadan season.

In a message by his Media Adviser, Edward Dibiana, the governorship aspirant felicitated with the country’s Muslim community for faithfully going through the fasting period, in spite of the harsh times.

Nwankwo, who is the Chairman/CEO of Wichtech Group, expressed hope that the country would yet again surmount the current challenges confronting it.

“Given the virtuous acts of piety imbibed during the Ramadan, I urge our kith and kin – currently led astray and operating as either Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and the likes – to return to the path of rectitude.

“Every disagreement, be it in the family unit, business environment, community or country, is better resolved through dialogue. We must, therefore, use the opportunity offered by the Ramadan season to promote national healing, by forgiving ourselves. In deed, Allah’s desire for humanity is peaceful and communal living, devoid of undue bickering. As true and faithful followers of God, we must join hands to ensure a restoration of peace in our land.”

•Labour demands sacrifice from leaders

Organised labour has tasked leaders and citizens to make necessary sacrifice to rid the nation of the current grave insecurity.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba, in his Eid-el-fitr message said: “We must hear something, see something, say something and do something with every sense of love and patriotism to reclaim our dear motherland from the cataclysmic periphery that the enemies of Nigeria want us fall headlong into.”

Wabba noted that the Eid-al-fitr takes place at a time that the country was plagued by fiery storms of insecurity, economic recession and social setbacks with very grievous consequences for workers.

The NLC president said labour also use the season of Ramadan to remember and salute members of the Armed Forces – the military, the police, the para-military agencies and the intelligence community – for their sacrifice, courage and commitment in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent crimes.

•Pray for peace – Adegoke

Former Osun State gubernatorial aspirant , Kunle Rasheed Adegoke has felicitated with Muslims in the state on this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration which marked the end of the 2021 Ramadan.

Adegoke, popularly known as KRAD, called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr celebration to pray for the peace of Nigeria.

He advised Nigerians to continue with their closeness to Almighty Allah and their prayers for His intervention in the affairs of the country, even after the obligatory fasting period.

He stated that Ramadan does not just symbolise having a positive attitude during the fasting period, but represents a total change towards becoming good citizens who comply with the law and demonstrate patriotism at all times.

•Soun sues for peace

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has called on Muslim faithful across the country to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

While felicitating with the Muslim Ummah, the first-class monarch, urged the political class to improve the common lots of the people.

The traditional ruler urged Nigerians to embrace forgiveness, togetherness and patriotism, adding that the traditional institution will continue to play its leading role in advocating peace and unity.

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi said: “As we celebrate Eid-el fitr, I call on Muslims across the country to sustain the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their pursuits. The festive season calls for sober reflection as individuals and as a people. People at the helm of affairs must prioritise the welfare of the people in their policy trust. As we mark Eid-el fitr, I implore Moslems to pray for the nation.”