(Akeem Abas, NAN)

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has commended Muslims in the state for complying with government directives on Eid-el-Fitr celebration amidst COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Benjamin Akanmu, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Akanmu felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the 30 days fasting, commending them for observing Eid-el-Fitr prayer in their various homes in compliance with government directives.

“On behalf of the entire Christians in Oyo State, I congratulate all Muslims throughout the world, particularly those in Oyo State on the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

“I pray God Almighty to accept all our prayers and grant everyone more grace to witness more of it in good health,” Akanmu prayed.

He described as high commendable their obedience to the directives on public gathering which signified the humility in Yoruba culture.

“We as religious leaders should also not forget to continue to lead by example. Moreso, we are directed by God to honour and obey the laws of the land as well as those in authority,” he said.

The CAN chairman admonished all to be patient with the government and support every effort put in place to drive COVID-19 out of Nigeria.

Akanmu also urged Muslims to always apply the lesson learnt during the holy month of Ramadan to every aspect of their lives and relationship with other people.

Besides, he called on Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another.

The CAN chairman stressed the need for both Muslims and Christians to comply with the restriction orders as well as other guidelines reeled out by government and experts.

“With collective efforts of all we can kick the stubborn virus out of Nigeria.

“We must not relent in contributing to the religious harmony enjoyed in the state while also praying for the nation.

”I will love to implore you all to continue to pray for our state and Nigeria as a nation to ensure that the country survive the hardship ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he urged.