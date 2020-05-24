The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger chapter, has prayed that the completion of the Ramadan fasting by the Muslims translates into peace, good health and wealth for the state and Nigeria.

Rev. Mathias Echioda, the Chairman of CAN in the state, offered the prayers in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Minna.

Echioda called for true love among Nigerians and wished the Muslim faithful a happy celebration.

“The Niger chapter of CAN congratulates the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“We pray that the benefits of the fasting will translate into peace, good health and wealth for both Niger State and Nigeria,’’ he said.

He appealed to residents of the state to always wear face masks, respect the social distancing and take other precautionary measures put in place to control and contain the spread of the coronavirus. (NAN)