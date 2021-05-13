From Fred Ezeh, Kenneth Udeh from Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the leadership of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to use the occasion of Eid-el-fitr celebration to caution Muslim extremists, who are not well grounded in the faith and whose wicked and ungodly actions are giving bad names to Islam.

CAN said no godly person would engage in the promotion of violence, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism or identify with the perpetrators.

Its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, who in a Sallah statement to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, expressed hope that the aftermath of this year’s Ramadan will usher in peace and unity into the country.

He promised that CAN would not relent in promoting religious tolerance, peace and unity in Nigeria in collaboration with NSCIA genuinely.

“We remain partners in peace making. We should continue working together for peace, unity and progress of the country. We recognise and appreciate the efforts that are being made by the police and other security agencies towards ensuring peaceful celebrations. May God put His fears into the hearts of our leaders to promptly do what is right, justly, and godly.”

.Uzodimma hosts Muslims

Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, hosted the Muslim community in the state to a banquet in the spirit of Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The banquet brought Muslim brothers and sisters in Imo State and their Christian counterparts together in a joyous mood as it provided them the opportunity to interact and share ideas.

Governor Uzodimma described the Eid-el-fitr celebration as a special day for the Muslims all over the world after many days of fasting.

He enjoined both Christians and Muslims to learn how to leave together; emphasising that Imo State is a peaceful state that has a peaceful position in the heart of God.

Uzodimma said every citizen of Imo State must imbibe the spirit of co-existence and love for one another, thanking God that “in spite of the challenges of the past one year, we are all alive today to celebrate the Eid-el-fitr.”

He informed the audience that the invitation extended to the Muslim community to the banquet is to reassure them that they should go about their normal businesses without molestation, emphasising that the crisis of yesterday will never repeat itself in Imo State again.

“There will be no more violence in Imo State any longer,” he said.

He reassured the Muslims that the security in Imo is for all citizens both Christians and Muslims, and said the state is safe.

.Muslim community extols Umahi’s leadership qualities

Muslim community in Ebonyi State has extolled the leadership qualities and sense of commitment to nation unity exhibited by Governor David Umahi in the last six years.

The group made the declaration when its members paid a Sallah visit to the governor, yesterday.

It affirmed its resolve to support the programmes and policies of the administration of Governor Umahi, describing him as dynamic and foresighted leader who has brought unprecedented transformation in Ebonyi State.

In a communiqué signed by the Council of Ulama and leaders of Muslim Forum Ebonyi State chapter, the group passed a vote of confidence in the governor and urged him to offer himself for greater national service in the interest of national development.

In his response, the governor represented by his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, commended the Muslim community for the well thought communique and the warm sentiments rendered by them on the modest achievements of his administration.

He thanked them for their promise of commitment to the security of the state and urged them to assist security agencies and the state government by giving information on any form of threat to the peace and security of the state.

.Be law abiding, Malami urges Muslims

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday felicitated with Muslims faithful all over the world on the occasion of the Eid al-fitr. He urges Muslims to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.

The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, yesterday.

According to the minister, Ramadan fast comes with numerous lessons, including sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.

Malami said the Federal Government is committed to ending insecurity in the country.

.Chidia sues for peaceful co-existence

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Chidia Maduekwe, has enjoined Muslims to pray for the nation’s progress to surmount its current challenges especially in insecurity.

Chidia, in his goodwill message, stressed the need to intensify prayers for peace, unity and development of the nation, emphasising the importance of tolerance for Nigerians to co-exist among one another regardless of tribe or religious differences.

He said the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri is very significant to Muslims across the world because it is one of the major pillars of Islam, which preaches the message of love, charity, abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Chidia tasked the faithful to use the period to offer prayers for peace, unity, prosperity, healing of the land, and rapid development at all levels of governance in the country.

“As holy month of Ramadan comes to conclusion, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters, I also urge them to imbibe the virtues and teachings learnt during the period.

“Ramadan month is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

“I urge them and all Nigerians to pray for peaceful co-existence and the growth of our nation,”he said.

While wishing the faithful fruitful celebrations, Chidia appealed for the adherence to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of coronavirus.

.Olawepo-Hashim preaches love, unity

Business mogul and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the Ramadan period which has been of intense worship to Almighty Allah, should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad in extending love, acts of unity and compassion to mankind.

While calling on Muslims to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria, especially now that the country is faced with numerous challenges, Olawepo-Hashim enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Sallah period for the renewal of faith for a strong and united Nigeria.

“No doubt, the Ramadan period was characterised by an intense spiritual exercise that brought the Muslims closer to Almighty Allah.

“On this special day, we celebrate with the Muslim Ummah and pray Almighty Allah will accept the acts of worship and restore ultimate peace and harmony in all parts of the country,” he said.

•Adeola calls for prayer against insecurity

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, has congratulated Islamic religion adherents on the successful conclusion of the spiritually purifying religious exercise.

In a felicitation message, Adeola prayed that Almighty Allah will answer the prayers and sacrifices of adherents as presented in the month of Ramadan, adding that it is his hope that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the injunctions of Holy Prophets on self-denial, love, peaceful co-existence, fairness and justice, will continue in their daily lives.

The senator called on Muslims and other Nigerians to continue in their prayers against insecurity leading to loss of many lives and societal disruptions in recent times as well as wisdom for leaders to find lasting solutions to the looming anarchy the insecurity portends for the nation.

While acknowledging that Islam is a religion of peace and love of Allah and fellow human beings, Adeola urged Muslims to continue in all the pious and righteous ways associated with the Ramadan, adding that tolerance and peaceful co-existence should be a way of life for all as government attempt to find solutions to myriads of security and socio-economic problems.