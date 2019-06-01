The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday June 4 and 5, 2019 as public holidays to enable Muslims faithful mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government congratulated Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan fast. She enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the federal government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that security agencies under the ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Permanent Secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.