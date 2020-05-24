Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade and Sen Gershom Bassey have called on Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-El- Fitr celebration to preach peaceful co-existence and unity among Nigerians.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said Nigerians must use the period for a sober reflection on the state of things in the country.

While congratulating the Muslims Ummah for completing one of the Five Pillars of Islam, Ayade urged them to remember that moderation is important in everything one does.

He said the poor and the less privileged people in the society must be catered for, a principle which informed his decision to exempt low income earners from taxation including the petty traders in Bogobiri Muslim Community.

“Ramadan is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and above all, love and care for humanity. I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper. Look out for your neighbour in the firm belief that he too will look out for you and most importantly always use your face masks while going out to contain the Spread of Covid-19 disease.

“As you celebrate Eid-el-fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, I urge everyone, regardless of your religious beliefs, to continue to keep the peace and to live in unity with one another in Nigeria and particularly in Cross River State ” he stated.