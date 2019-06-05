Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri, with agency report

The Eid-El-Fitr festivities were celebrated peacefully, in the North East, a region grappling with security challenges.

The festivities took place without any ugly incident in Bauchi Gombe, Adamawa, Born, Yobe and neighbouring Jigawa.

Authorities in some of the states, namely Borno and Yobe, had taken proactive measure by restricting vehicular movement to ensure that there was no breach of the peace.

Security operatives were also drafted in strategic areas in all the states to ensure security of lives and property.

Deputy Chief Imam, Gombe Central Mosque, Mallam Aliyu Hammari, called on Governor Inuwa Yahaya, to fulfill campaign promises to people of the state.

In a statement on the occasion, Yahaya, called on residents to imbibe the culture of peaceful co-existence irrespective of their differences.

“We must live together, imbibe the tenets of Islam, which promotes peace, tolerance, modesty and love.

“Peace is a catalyst for socio-economic development in any society and I urge the people of the state to continue to live in harmony, irrespective of their differences,” he said.

The Police Public Relations officer in Bauchi State Kamal Datti said that there were no reports of ugly incidents throughout the state.

Bauchi Governor Bala Muhammed, in a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesperson, Ladan Salihu, called on the Muslim faithful in the state to extend hands of fellowship to the followers of other faiths.

“Islam, as you are all aware, is a religion of peace and preaches nothing but peace. As Muslims, we should learn from the teachings of Ramadan in our daily dealings with our brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, residents of Maiduguri, capital of Borno and other towns observed their Eid prayers under heavy security.

Dozens of combat and counter-terrorism policemen, army personnel, men of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to various praying ground in the state capital.

The police had, in a statement on Monday night, placed restrictions on vehicular movement from 7:00am to 12:15pm, while Muslims observe their Eid prayers.