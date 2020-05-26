Paul Orude, Bauchi

Christian Solidarity Movement on COVID-19 has congratulated Muslims faithful for the completion of this year’s Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The commendation was made by Chairman of the group, Pastor Magaji Zakka in an interview with journalists in Bauchi, yesterday, to mark the celebration of Eid-el-fitr.

Zakka celebrated with muslims for witnessing yet another season of Sallah celebration, which required love, peace and sacrifice in unifying the country.

He urged them to make good use of lessons learnt during the Ramadan to work with other well meaning groups in Nigeria to move the country forward.

He charged religious leaders and their followers not to relent in praying for God’s intervention over COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Zakka thanked Governor Bala Mohammed and his cabinet for working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to successfully manage Coronavirus cases in the state.

Zakka said the Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID-19 is a movement that has come to stay in Bauchi State and that the aim was to promote peace, unity and harmonious relationship among divers ethnic and religious groups in the country.

He commended Governor Mohammed saying within one year under his watch, the state has witnessed huge successes in all aspect of human development even as he called on politicians in the state to forget their differences and rally round the governor.

Zakka appealed for public prayers for the Mohammed led government to fulfil its campaign promises to the people.

According to him, there are only 15 persons in the isolation centres, five at the Specialist Hospital and the remaining 10 at the Kwadon Isolation Centre in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.