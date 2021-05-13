From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Captain Sunday Adebomi (rtd), has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations which marked the end of the mandatory 30-day Ramadan fast.

Adebomi, in his Sallah message entitled “Pray For Divine Intervention” issued in Ise-Ekiti and made available to journalists on Thursday, urged Muslims to sustain their prayers for the unity and well being of Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, described the period of Sallah as a time for both Muslims and Christians to reflect on the life of total obedience, submission and humility displayed by Prophet Mohammed to the instructions of Allah.

The former governorship aspirant also admonished Muslims not to be carried away by the euphoria of festivity but should observe the COVID-19 protocols and lockdown restrictions imposed by the Federal Government.

He urged Ekiti Muslims to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed .

The SEMA boss noted that the one month of spiritual attainment of Muslims has not only drawn them closer to their creator, but prepared them to withstand future challenges.

The party stalwart also urged Muslims to use the occasion to continue to pray for peace, economic stability and development of Nigeria, imbibe the attitude for praying for all our political leaderships at all levels.

While calling on security operatives to be more alive to their responsibilities before, during and after the Sallah holidays, the US retired Army Captain, urged Nigerians especially motorists to be modest in whatever they do so as to have a hitch free celebration.

The security expert explained that places such as recreational centres, public places and prayer grounds should be provided with armed security operatives in order to protect lives and property of people.

He appealed to Nigerians to always obey and pray for those in positions of authority in order to have a better nation, and prayed God to grant the people of Ekiti State more years to celebrate in sound health and prosperity.