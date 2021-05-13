From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai has praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the Muslim community of Kaduna state during the fasting period, and urged them to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of the State.

In the same vein, the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleman Abdu Kwari called on Muslims to use the lessons of Ramadan for peaceful coexistence.

In an Ed-el-Fitr message, ‘’the governor congratulated the community on the successful completion of Ramadan, and prayed that Allah will bless the immense sacrifices that are being made.’’

The message was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Thursday.

The statement said that ‘’ El-Rufai urged the Muslim community to keep hope alive, and to celebrate Eid el-Fitr in compliance with public health guidelines prescribed to protect everyone from COVID-19.’’

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for removing the circumstances that compelled the month of fasting and Eid el-Fitr to happen under quarantine in 2020.

‘’Malam El-Rufai prayed that Almighty Allah will amply reward and bless the efforts of faith and worship.

‘’Noting the severity of the ongoing security challenges, he urged all residents to practise vigilance and be law-abiding while the State awaits the intensification of the security operations that are required to secure our communities”. The statement added.

However, Senator Kwari reminded the people that the lessons of Ramadan, among others, included the spirit of sacrifice, endurance and perseverance.

In a Sallah message, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption made the call in a special message to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Senator Kwari also urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray fervently for the nation which he said has been grappling with multi-dimensional security challenges.

“We have come a long way as nation but socio-economic and even political advancement depend solely on safe environment and harmonious relationship amongst the citizenry.

“While the nation’s leadership has been working tirelessly to make the country safe and united, the spiritual efforts of the citizenry are equally needed at this critical point in our nation’s history”, the lawmaker stressed.

He hailed his constituents for what he described as “their rare spirit of sacrifice for peaceful coexistence”.

