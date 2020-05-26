Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and all Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid celebrations.

A circular signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in Abuja, noted that the FEC members prayed the Almighty Allah accept the nation’s supplication in this holy month of Ramadan.

The members of the FEC also prayed that God should look upon Nigerians with His mercy, especially at a time like this when the entire world and Nigeria in particular was faced with COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is the prayer of members that the Almighty shall accept our supplication and look upon humanity with mercy, especially at a time like this when the nation and indeed the entire world is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also the prayers of members that the nation shall experience peace, unity and economic growth even as the impact of the pandemic continues to disrupt global economy,” he said.

Members of the FEC also urged Nigerians to hold steadfastly to God, and continue to pray fervently for the restoration of normalcy in the country.

Meanwhile, members of the FEC had appealed to Nigerians to recognise COVID-19 as a potential danger and observe all guidelines for safety issued by the government.

“Nigerians are particularly encouraged to observe personal hygiene, wear face mask/coverings and please avoid non-essential outings,” SGF advised.(NAN)